PLANS to convert a farmhouse into a home for children in care have been backed for approval by council planners.

Newport City Council is proposing to extend and convert a farmhouse in Windmill Road, Llanvaches, into a care home for young people up to the age of 18.

The main farmhouse will provide accommodation for four children and for staff to sleep in overnight.

An annexe proposed to be built close to the home will provide self-contained accommodation for two more older children who can live more independently.

Demolition of outbuildings on the farm, along with works to upgrade the access from Windmill Lane and to improve a track from the lane to the farm are also proposed.

Most placements at the home are likely to be short-term, with the remote location providing respite in a supervised environment, a planning report says.

However objections to the plan have been lodged, with 39 responses from local residents.

Concerns have been voiced over the scheme bringing an increase in traffic, which some say could pose a risk to horse riders, walkers and cyclists.

Worries over the loss of the farm and the remoteness of the site have also been expressed.

Llanvaches Community Council, which has called for refusal, says the proposed change of use is “not in keeping with the rural nature of the village or with Newport City Council’s own Local Area Plan of preserving green belts”.

Traffic issues, a lack of amenities to serve the home and flooding issues have also been raised by the community council.

Ward councillors William Routley and Ray Mogford have objected, saying the plan “does not support sustainable farming”.

However council planners say these concerns do not outweigh the benefits of the scheme.

A report says the location of the site offers a quiet and green environment which is judged to be “of real benefit to the user group and not currently available within the Newport area”.

A small increase in traffic is expected, but not enough to cause congestion, and the lack of local facilities is “not a great disadvantage” as most of the children’s needs will be met in the home, it says.

The report adds: “There is nothing of this type currently available within the council area and this has led to very significant additional costs in meeting the need of these children elsewhere with fees of £7,000-£8,000 per week being typical.

“In conclusion the facility is much needed, provides accommodation in the place where it is needed for sound operational reasons and would lead to significant cost savings to the public purse.

“These are very significant benefits that weigh heavily in favour of the proposed scheme.”

Newport council’s planning committee will consider the application at a meeting on Wednesday.