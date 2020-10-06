EMERGENCY services are dealing with an incident on the railway lines which is impacting train travel between Newport and Cardiff.
Commuters should expect disruption until 10.15am due to trespassers on the lines.
Lines were initially closed, but reopened shortly before 8pm.
A spokeman for the British Transport Police said: "We received a call to attend Adamsdown Lane, Cardiff, at 3.57am this morning following concerns for the welfare of a man.
"Officers attended and the man was taken to a place of safety."
⚠️ Diweddariad / Update— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) October 6, 2020
🚆Mae'r llinellau bellach ar agor
Gall gwasanaethau dal cael i'w tarfu!
🚆Lines are now open
Services may still be disrupted!
ℹ️ https://t.co/cDZlJCvAm5 pic.twitter.com/yAsNigUWb3
National Rail has warned trains on the line could be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled.
The company added that disruption is expected until 10.15am.
These are the routes affected:
- CrossCountry between Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads / Nottingham
- Great Western Railway between Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads / London Paddington / Portsmouth Harbour; Between Swansea and London Paddington
- Transport for Wales between Pontypridd and Barry Island; Between Cardiff Central and Manchester Piccadilly / Pembroke Dock / Cheltnham Spa / Bargoes / Aberdare / Threherbert / Penarth / Coryton / Radyr / Merthyr Tydfil / Barry Island / Bridgend / Rhymney / Ebbw Vale Town / Carmarthen
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.
✅All lines have now reopened after the emergency services were dealing with an incident at #CardiffCentral— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) October 6, 2020
⚠️However, trains running through this station may be still delayed by up to 45 minutes, cancelled or revised.
This is expected until 10:30🕥
Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.