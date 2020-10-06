POLICE in Cwmbran executed a drugs warrant this morning.

Officers entered the home in the early hours of the morning and found various drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and money laundering.

Gwent Police's Torfaen officers tweeted: "Warrant executed this morning in Cwmbran.

"A male in his 30s was arrested for supply of drugs and money laundering."

The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 is the main legislation covering drugs.

It puts drug into different categories, known as Class A, B and C. Drugs regulated in this way are known as ‘controlled’ substances.

READ MORE:

Class A drugs are those considered to be the most harmful.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act it is an offence to:

possess a controlled substance

possess a controlled substance with the intent to supply

unlawfully supply a controlled drug (even when there’s no charge made for the drug)

allow premises you occupy or manage to be used for the purpose of drug taking

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We’re working to break the chain between drug use and crime but we need your help.

"If you’re concerned about drug use or dealing in your area, no matter how small, we want to know.

"To report drug activity please call 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or reporting online."