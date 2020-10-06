A BROKEN down vehicle is causing delays on the A40 at Monmouth.
The northbound A40 is down to one lane, with another blocked by a broken down vehicle.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays.
A Traffic Wales spokesman said: "A40 Monmouth Northbound - Broken down vehicle in lane 1.
"Traffic Officers en route. Delays in the area."
They added: "Broken down vehicle is still in the stated location.
Please be aware that there appears to be a broken down vehicle on the A40 on the approach to Monmouth (north) by the traffic lights. @swtrafficnews— Monmouthshire (@MonmouthshireCC) October 6, 2020
Please take care approaching the area.@TrafficWalesS pic.twitter.com/PQVUR6i1aT
"Recovery expected to take some time due to the type of vehicle, so expect delays if you plan on travelling in the area."
Update: The incident has now been cleared.
The incident is also causing delays back on to the B4233 in Monmouth.