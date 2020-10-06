A BROKEN down vehicle is causing delays on the A40 at Monmouth.

Update: The incident has now been cleared.

The northbound A40 is down to one lane, with another blocked by a broken down vehicle.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

A Traffic Wales spokesman said: "A40 Monmouth Northbound - Broken down vehicle in lane 1.

"Traffic Officers en route. Delays in the area."

They added: "Broken down vehicle is still in the stated location.

"Recovery expected to take some time due to the type of vehicle, so expect delays if you plan on travelling in the area."

The incident is also causing delays back on to the B4233 in Monmouth.