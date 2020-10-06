A TEENAGE drug dealer was warned he is facing an inevitable custodial sentence after he admitted trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine.
Adam O’Reilly, 18, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A and B drugs.
At the hearing in Cardiff Crown Court he also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
The offences were committed between June 1 and August 29.
Paul Hewitt, representing O’Reilly, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.
He said: “He’s only a young man who has just turned 18.”
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence to November 3.
She told the defendant that the report would only go towards determining the length of sentence.
O’Reilly was remanded in custody.
The prosecution was represented by Eugene Egan.