TORFAEN council has received £470,000 from the Welsh Government to assist in the delivery of a homeless plan.

The funding will be used by the county borough council to source accommodation through Melin Homes.

Such properties will be part of the council’s semi-supported accommodation across the local authority area and will be supplemented by other accommodation provided by the council’s housing association partners.

This is expected to generate 24 more accommodation units to help meet the increased pressures from the coronavirus pandemic.

A report on the council’s homeless plan says: “Added to this, provision will be maintained around other forms of temporary accommodation for families in order to ensure that provision meets demand and this will be increased where necessary should demand rise.”

The funding has been granted by the Welsh Government to help local authorities adjust to delivering a homelessness plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says: “This funding required local authorities to produce a homeless plan, focussing on key themes to continue to deliver the positive steps taken to reduce the level of rough sleeping across Wales.”

It says the level of pressure created by the coronavirus pandemic has been “unprecedented” on a range of services, including the homelessness and support services.

The council expects the impact to be “further exacerbated as the wider impact of Covid-19 takes hold across the country”.

Due to coronavirus, the council’s homelessness and support services have seen an increase in use of temporary accommodation, an increase in demand for homeless assessments and interventions, an increase in management of temporary accommodation, continued demand for support and increased financial pressures on households.

The demand has been managed by Welsh Government’s national measures to suspend evictions and court action, which has reduced the immediacy of impact.

However, the council report says they recognise that there will be further pressures due to increased levels of unemployment and other economic impacts, which could lead to higher levels of homelessness.

The additional help from Welsh Government during the pandemic has seen temporary accommodation placements rise from around 65 to 85 at any given time in Torfaen.

However, the council says this has “resulted in an increase in the use of Bed and Breakfast accommodation due to the lack of suitable alternative accommodation options for single people.”

The report says: “Officers have found it extremely difficult to continue to prevent homelessness from occurring with demand increasing in terms of presentations due to relationship breakdown.

“This can be attributed to the impact of Covid-19 and the isolation that households have endured in the lockdown period alongside the shut-down of services across the housing sector which reduced the ability of staff to move people onto alternative accommodation, creating further additional pressure on the provision of accommodation.”

The report will be considered by the council’s healthy communities overview and scrutiny committee next Wednesday (October 14).