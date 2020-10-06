A MAN accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law in a hit-and-run attack told a jury it was his first cousin who was driving the car.

David Rista, 25, from Newport, has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder of Strugurel Lacatus on the city’s Wharf Road in October 2019.

Prosecutor Christopher Rees told Cardiff Crown Court there was a “feud” between the defendant and his wife’s three brothers Strugurel, Mugurel and Laurentiu.

Romanian national Rista is married to the complainant’s sister Adina Lacatus.

The prosecution claim he deliberately drove his Vauxhall Corsa car to mow down the alleged victim before leaving him for dead in a revenge attack.

Rista, giving evidence in his defence, said he and Adina were unofficially married after a Roma wedding in accordance with “gypsy culture”.

He told his barrister Kevin Seal he didn’t get along very well with his wife’s brothers.

The defendant claims he was a victim of an assault at the hands of her family in July 2019.

Rista explained he was a passenger in the Corsa on the afternoon of October 8 last year while Stoica Mugurel was at the wheel.

The defendant said they were taking the car on a test drive because his first cousin was interested in buying his car.

Rista told the jury Mr Mugurel had experienced problems with the Lacatus family.

He said: “We were taking the car on a test drive when we saw Strugurel.

“Stoica said, ‘Look at him. Let’s scare him.’

“I shouted, ‘Don’t do anything silly. I don’t want any problem.’

“He said, ‘I won’t do anything. I’ll only scare him.’

“I don’t know what happened then. He lost control.”

Rista said Mr Mugurel hit Mr Lacatus before the defendant got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

In his opening statement to the jury last week, Mr Rees said: “Strugurel Lacatus suffered life-changing injuries.

“He suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture subdural haemorage, a broken back, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

“Mr Lacatus has been left with a permanent disability.”

Rista denies attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The trial continues.