THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver mows down a scooter rider.

Christian Verrall, 32, from Newport, broke Craig Bond’s leg after he rammed into him in the Pill area of the city earlier this year.

The jury were shown this video during the defendant’s trial for wounding with intent.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said: “This was the use of a car as a very large weapon.

“There was targeting of a vulnerable victim on a scooter.”

Verrall, of Bryngwyn Road, was found guilty of the charge.

He had admitted dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he lied to Gwent Police that his car had been stolen.

Verrall is now facing a long prison sentence for this disturbing attack.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on October 30.

The CCTV footage was released by the Crown Prosecution Service Wales.