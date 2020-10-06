SIX more people in Gwent have died from coronavirus, it has been confirmed today, out of 10 across Wales.

The new cases take the total in Gwent since the pandemic began to 284, according to Public Health Wales.

It is the biggest single daily death toll in the area due to coronavirus since May.

They have been confirmed as Gwent has recorded its lowest number of new daily cases of the virus in several weeks.

Twenty new cases have been confirmed today - out of 425 across Wales - with 10 in Blaenau Gwent, six in Caerphilly, three in Monmouthshire, two in Torfaen, and just one in Newport.

The other four deaths confirmed today are in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which includes the Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend local lockdown areas.

The number of deaths across Wales since the pandemic began - again according to Public Health Wales - is now 1,640, though the true figure is much higher.

The rolling weekly case rate - to October 3 - fell again in Blaenau Gwent, to 107.4 per 100,000 population.

It fell again in Torfaen - to 54.3 per 100,000 - in Newport, to 47.2, and in Caerphilly, to 45.8.

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf continue to have the highest rolling weekly case rates, of 180.7 per 100,000, and 170.8 respectively.

The newly confirmed cases today in Wales are located as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 46

Cardiff - 44

Wrexham - 40

Flintshire - 40

Swansea - 33

Gwynedd - 21

Bridgend - 19

Denbighshire - 16

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 10

Conwy - 10

Merthyr Tydfil - seven

Caerphilly - six

Carmarthenshire - four

Monmouthshire - three

Anglesey - three

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Powys -three

Torfaen - two

Newport - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Resident outside Wales - 103

*Five cases previously classed as of 'unknown location' have today been removed from that category.

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.