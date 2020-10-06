Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s no secret that the winter months are looking a little dreary here in the UK. The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme is a thing of the past, and restaurants are closing their doors at 10 PM. For many of us, this will mean even more nights at home, hunched over the stove cooking up a meal for the family.

Whether you consider yourself a MasterChef in the making, or you simply enjoy applying with the occasional new recipe, a new kitchen appliance can always make things easier. Plus, sometimes it’s impossible to resist upgrading that five-year-old toaster for something a little bit more appealing to the eye.

We’ve rounded up a few of Amazon’s best current kitchenware deals so that you can give your kitchen a little refresh. You may even be inspired to switch up your meal routine.

1. Upgrade your cooking (or baking) routine with the Kenwood Triblade System Hand Blender

Credit: Amazon / Kenwood

Want to try your hand at some more exciting recipes this winter? With this hand blender, you’ll be able to whip up pies, soups, and sauces like a pro. With a stainless steel whisk and a calibrated chopper, this versatile, compact blender is ideal for beginners and more experienced chefs alike.

Get the Kenwood Triblade Hand Blender for £41.10, down from £49.99.



2. Get your smoothie game on with the Philips 3-in-1 Mini Blender

Credit: Amazon / Philips

This ultra-convenient 3-in-1 blender is perfect for whipping up quick smoothies, crushing ice, preparing sauces, or even chopping vegetables and nuts for cooking. With three attachments and a compact design, this handy device will transform your cooking routine, without taking up half of your counter space.

Get the Philips 3-in-1 Mini Blender for £55.20, down from £69.99.



3. Try this sleek, extra-large Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

Credit: Amazon / Russel Hobbs

If you’re after a fresh new kettle, this high quality, stylish brushed stainless steel silver kettle is going for almost half price off. The sleek design of this kettle means that it will be an attractive addition to your kitchen counter. Plus, with its exceptionally large 1.7L, 7-cup capacity, it’s limescale filter, and its rapid boil zone indicator, this kettle offers convenience as well as style.

Get the Russell Hobbs Cambridge 1.7 L Kettle for £21.80, down from £39.99.

4. This beautiful Daewoo Kensington Toaster will look fabulous in any kitchen

Credit: Amazon / Daewoo

This cream coloured 2 slice toaster will give your kitchen a cute, retro look. It also offers self-centring toasting technology for even toasting, a convenient crumb tray, and efficient cord storage to keep things tidy.

Get the Daewoo Kensington Toaster for £18.60, down from £21.77.

5. Make every morning better with the lovely DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Espresso Machine

Credit: Amazon / DeLonghi

Working from home and missing your morning espresso? With the stylish white and green DeLonghi Nescafé Espresso Machine, you can use pods to quickly whip up over 40 different Nescafé and Starbucks coffee beverages. This machine can make both hot and cold drinks, so it’s a purchase that will serve you year round.

Get the DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine for £40.60, down from £69.99.

