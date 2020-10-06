A CWMBRAN-BASED micro-brewery is set to move to a new location in Caerphilly, if the county borough council approves the planning application.

Brew Monster Brewing was based in Cwmbran until the end of July when its lease ran out. Now they’re just one step away from having a new headquarters at Lon y Twyn in Caerphilly after council planners recommended that the proposed site be approved for planning permission.

A licence to supply alcohol, provide late night refreshments and play recorded music was granted last month, which means just the planning application now stands in the way.

The proposed site was formerly used as a plumber’s merchant, but the brewery wants to use it as a tap room and microbrewery.

The proposed changes to the site include creating a cold room, an office, and an area for brewery production.

A report on the planning application says that converting retail premises to other uses should only be permitted if the commercial vacancy rate of the town centre has been over 10 per cent for more than a year. In this case, Caerphilly’s vacancy rate is less than 10 per cent.

The report says: “However, this survey was carried out prior to the Covid-19 lockdown and it should also be noted that the application property has been vacant for over 18 months.”

The council received one letter of support for the application, which says the proposal “would bring another quality drinking/eating establishment into the town centre”.

Fifteen objections were submitted in response to the application.

Concerns were raised over the proximity of the site to a nearby primary school, antisocial behaviour from people at the bar, noise pollution and loss of house value. However, council officers did not share these concerns.

The planning application will be determined by Caerphilly council’s planning committee on Thursday, October 8.