THIS evening marks a special event as Mars reaches its closest point to Earth in its current orbit - it won't come this close again until 2035!
In the evening skies across Gwent, Mars can be seen with the naked eye as a fiery red object over in the southern half of the sky, starting in the southeast, steadily appearing to travel westward throughout the night.
In 2003, Mars was closer than it had been in some 60,000 years at 34.65 million miles distant. Tonight, the red planet is 38.57 million miles distant.
While the Earth takes one year to orbit the sun, Mars takes about two years to make one orbit, and tonight the Earth literally catches up with Mars.
On October 13, Mars reaches opposition, (when the Earth passes between Mars and sun), a phenomenon that only occurs once every two years and 50 days.
Ironically, this week, an amateur radio operator in British Columbia picked up a radio signal from Mars. It came from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter currently flying around the planet. Such a detection is possible because of the close proximity of Mars right now.
It is also World Space Week which this year celebrates the advances in satellite technology.
The International Space Station can be seen rising above the SW horizon at 7.23pm this evening; to find out more visit worldspaceweek.org