MORRISONS have launched a new service aimed at helping shoppers who are self-isolating to get a delivery of food to their doorstep.
With coronavirus cases rising nationwide, Morrisons say they don't want any customer to be left behind.
As a result, the supermarket chain have introduced a new ‘doorstep delivery’ service, which offers all customers who are self-isolating a next-day food delivery between 10am and 6pm.
How will it work?
Customers simply have to call the doorstep delivery service where they can choose the items for their emergency delivery.
MORE NEWS:
- Van driver left trail of destruction on Abertillery street
- 'Huge potential' for riverside site to boost Newport city centre
- Vaughan Gething on Wales' frequently-asked coronavirus questions
The service was previously only available for elderly and clinically vulnerable people.
Now anybody who is self-isolating can:
- Phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.
- Choose from a items across the supermarket, guided by the telesales operator
- Place the order and then the delivery is made the following day by a store colleague from their local store, often the store’s Community Champion, who is tasked with helping the community.
- Pay for delivery on their doorstep via a mobile chip and pin device. The delivery charge is £4.50 (students £2). There is no delivery charge for elderly and vulnerable people.
Students can also contact Morrisons on email: students-ug@morrisons.co.uk.
What have Morrisons said about the new scheme?
Anna Lane, Morrisons Local Director, said: "This doorstep service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery of affordable food.”
Morrisons say they will also be delivering from more stores in order to extend the service across the country.
Comments are closed on this article.