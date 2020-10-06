PARCELFORCE Worldwide have revealed its last posting dates for Christmas 2020.
While the festive period is the busiest time of the year for the UK express parcel business, planning for Christmas starts as early as April.
What have Parcelforce said?
Karen Whittingham, business strategy and commercial director at Parcelforce Worldwide, said: "Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday this year and our drivers will be working hard to deliver every parcel in time for Christmas.
"We encourage customers to send early ahead of our busiest time of year but we’ve announced our last posting dates to help our customers plan ahead for Christmas."
When are the last posting dates for Christmas 2020 with Parcelforce Worldwide in the UK?
The last posting date for Parcelforce Worldwide’s Next Day UK services express10, expressAM and express24 is Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
For express48 and express48large, its two-day UK services, the latest posting date is Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
For customers sending parcels abroad to Western Europe, the USA AND Canada using its globalexpress service, parcels must be sent by Friday, December 18, 2020.
Parcels going to the Republic of Ireland on its irelandexpress service should be sent by Thursday, December 17, 2020 if they are to arrive in time for Christmas.
However, the 2020 Last Posting Dates are a guide only and may be subject to change due to the impact of Covid-19.
For the latest information, check www.parcelforce.com/christmas.
