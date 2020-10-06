A MAN has appeared in court charged with the possession of explosives in the form of gunpowder.

Darren Richards, 46, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was due to enter a plea at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

But the case was adjourned by Judge Daniel Williams to December 18.

The defendant was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by Craig Jones.

The alleged offence is claimed to have take place on August 27.

Richards, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.