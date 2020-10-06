ASDA, Tesco and Morrisons are just some of the places where you can purchase a flu vaccination this year if you are not eligible for a free one on the NHS.

As we approach winter, many will want to protect themselves against the risk of catching the flu, especially amid coronavirus second wave fears.

For those do not meet the NHS eligibility criteria but still want the flu jab, several chemists and supermarkets are offering private services.

According to the NHS, the best time to get the vaccine is the autumn, before the flu has a chance to properly take hold.

Here are some of the places on the high street where you can purchase a flu vaccine, and how much it costs:

Boots Pharmacy - £13.99

Available in most Boots pharmacies across the UK for people aged 16 and over, and in selected stores for children aged 12 to 15 at a cost of £13.99 - although they’ve currently suspended bookings for anyone under the age of 65 due to ‘unprecedented demand’.

The stores in Gwent that offer this service are Commercial Street, Newport, The Mall, Cwmbran, and Newport Retail Park, Spytty.

Click here to book.

Superdrug - £12.99

Superdrug is offering the flu jab for £12.99, which protects against the four most common strains of the flu.

You can visit your local Superdrug Pharmacy and may be able to get one there and then.

Otherwise you can call the booking service on 03333 111 007 to find an appointment at one of its health clinics.

Lloyd Pharmacy - £12.99

If you are not eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination, you can still protect yourself with a private flu vaccine at Lloyd's Pharmacy for just £12.99.

Click here to book.

Tesco - £9

Tesco is offering both an NHS and private flu jab service.

It costs £9 and is available to those aged 12 years and over.

Click here to book.

Asda - £8

Asda's flu jab is priced at £8 and is available for all customers aged 12 and older.

They also offer the free NHS flu jab service to customers over the age of 18 who meet the NHS criteria.

To book, all you have to do is get in touch with your local Asda Pharmacy.

Morrisons - £8

Morrisons Pharmacies also offer flu vaccinations for £8 each.

To book, get in touch with your local Morrisons Pharmacy.