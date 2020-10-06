DO you know this man?
Police are on the lookout for him following the theft of an electric bike in Newport.
Gwent Police said: "We would like to speak to him in relation to an electric bike theft which occurred in the city centre on September 30. He may be able to assist us with our enquiries."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101, or Gwent Police's Social Media desk, quoting 2*357725.
Bike theft is a prevalent issue throughout the UK; here are some tips from Cycling UK to help keep your bike safe:
- If you are unable to keep your bike behind a locked door, use a good quality bike lock. Most bike locks can eventually be broken, but a good lock can deter opportunists.
- Always use the lock, even if you're only going to be away for a few moments.
- When possible, leave your bike somewhere public, well lit, and with CCTV.
- You may want to register your bike with schemes which will track it - although this won't prevent theft it can help locate the missing bike. You could also etch your postcode onto the bike frame.
- Take photos of the bike, especially and distinctive features, as this can help relocate if stolen.