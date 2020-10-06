POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 64-year-old was robbed in Newport.
Gwent Police report that the robbery took place in Morgan Way, in Duffryn, at around 12.25pm last Friday (October 2).
The 64-year-old victim reported that he was stopped by two people - including a teenager - in a white van who told him he had a flat tyre.
When he left his van to check the tyre he was pushed to the floor, but sustained no injuries.
His transit van was taken, but was located a short time later in Newport.
Gwent Police said: "One of the suspects is described as being a white boy, believed to be aged 15 to 16, with short black hair.
"He was wearing a black covid face mask and a grey T-shirt."
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000359888.
Alternatively, anyone with information can message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.
Anonymous information can also be given by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.