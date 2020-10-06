AS THE date for the Brexit deadline looms, business in Torfaen are invited to a meeting with the Welsh Government to discuss how they can be fully prepared.

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle requested the meeting for the big employers in the county to be able to air their concerns and provide updates – which was agreed by economy minister Ken Skates.

The virtual meeting will take place on Monday, November 9, between 11am and midday. Businesses will receive an invite in the coming days and you can register your interest by emailing lynne.neagle@senedd.wales

Ms Neagle said: “Given the seriousness of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it is entirely understandable that businesses may have lost track of the upcoming Brexit deadline and what it means for them.

“This event is an opportunity to remind our manufacturers that the transition deadline is looming large, and whether the Prime Minister can find a deal or not – things will change dramatically for how many of our businesses operate.

“Equally it is really important for me, and for Ken Skates in particular, to hear directly from our local employers about their concerns and what support they need to get through these turbulent few months. Regardless of where you stood on the Brexit debate, it is imperative that we are all working together to protect jobs and the local economy – especially at this awful time.

“I am committed to working with the Welsh Government and our local businesses to do everything we can to make sure they are prepared for the changed coming in the new year – whether there is a deal or not.”

The transition period for the UK’s exit from the European Union comes to an end on December 31 and there will be a significant change in how manufacturers trade and interact with the EU and between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, whether there is a deal or not. There will be new market requirements for goods placed on the UK market as well.