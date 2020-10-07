A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

THOMAS GILMOUR, 29, of Lysaght Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with ketamine in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £367 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND PRICE, 43, of Jackson Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug-driving with amphetamine and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN ROBERT WATSON-COWEN, 54, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

LUKE THOMAS ALLMAN, 24, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £620 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

EDWARD COPE, 29, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drug-driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

Cope was also ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA PHILLIP JARVIS, 26, of Windermere Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis.

JOSHUA CALLUM ALI, 26, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a two-month curfew after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was also ordered to pay £380 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH JACOB BUTT, 24, of St Johns Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Butt has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

BURHAN SALIH ALI ALSHATERI, 35, of Rodney Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His licence was also endorsed with eight points.