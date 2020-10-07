GWENT'S brand-new hospital will include sleeping pods for health workers as a temporary measure, following concerns over a lack of staff rest facilities.

The Grange University Hospital is due to open next month in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran - around six months ahead of schedule - and will serve as the specialist emergency and critical care centre for the Gwent region.

Last week, the Senedd's health committee revealed it had contacted Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) over concerns "there are currently no staff rest facilities available at the new hospital".

Committee chairman Dai Lloyd called for the issue to be addressed "as a matter of urgency" ahead of what is likely to be a "difficult" winter, with the coronavirus crisis set to compound the normal seasonal pressures on the NHS.

"These rest facilities have been vital during recent times in enabling frontline staff to deliver services in extremely challenging circumstances, and I am sure you will agree that the continued provision of adequate facilities in the new hospital will be important in helping staff to cope with the difficult winter period ahead," Dr Lloyd wrote to ABUHB chief executive Judith Paget.

The Argus contacted the health board to find out what changes would be made at the Grange following the Senedd committee's concerns.

In response, a health board spokeswoman said the Grange's facilities and services were different from other hospitals, but ABUHB was "in detailed discussions" with staff representatives to provide "in-shift and post-shift rest facilities" that would comply with BMA (British Medical Association) recommendations.

"The facilities at the Grange University Hospital do not replicate what is provided on other sites as the service delivery and workforce models have changed i.e. very few junior doctors are now on-call and therefore require on-call bedrooms for this purpose," the health board spokeswoman said. "However, we recognise the importance and benefits of providing appropriate rest facilities for our staff and the impact this can have on patient care.

"To this end, it has been agreed to provide sleep pods within the Wellbeing and Education Centre located within The Grange University Hospital, in readiness for the early opening in November 2020.

"This will be an interim measure pending further discussions on a more permanent solution."