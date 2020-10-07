A STALKER has avoided a prison sentence for hounding his ex-girlfriend.
Garin Bowden, 25, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, pleaded guilty to committing the offence against his former partner between April and June this year.
The city’s magistrates heard he attended the victim’s grandfather’s address and sent her a message via third parties.
He also “sent her items and approached her at a petrol station”.
Bowden was handed a 12-month community order.
He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
A restraining order was imposed which prevents Bowden contacting his victim for two years.
He must also pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.
