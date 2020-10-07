WHILE delving into our archives for our popular 50 Years Ago column we came across a wonderful story about an award-winning tortoise called Billy from Cwmbran.

Billy, who was aged 14 at the time, came top in the 'other pets' category at a Daily Mirror Pets Club Show at Sophia Gardens Pavilion, Cardiff, in the autumn of 1970.

And that got us thinking about other notable animals which have lived in Gwent over the years.

Foxhunter

If every you have gone for a walk across the top of the Blorenge, you will have come across a rather unusual sight - the grave of a champion showjumper, Foxhunter.

Foxhunter was the horse ridden by Harry Llewellyn, best known for securing Great Britain’s only gold medal at the 1952 Olympics. They also were part of the British Show Jumping team at the 1948 Summer Olympics, winning the bronze medal and were the only horse and rider to win the King George V Gold Cup three times in 1948, 1950, and 1953.

Alfie the Chepstow cat

Alfie was a well-known sight on Steep Street, Chepstow, until his death aged 19 back in 2013.

Alfie, who was part of the Gammon family, would regularly be seen sitting on the street outside Merrick’s Chemist and locals would always look out for him as they passed by.

He had his own Facebook page and when he died he had more than 3,700 likes and more than 600 tributes on the page.

Local potter and former town mayor Ned Heywood made a plaque dedicated to Alfie's memory which you can see on the wall of the chemist shop above where he always used to sit - know known as Alfie's Corner.

Dream Alliance

Dream Alliance with owner Jan Vokes and her husband Brian

There are not many animals who have a film made about them, but Blackwood's Dream Alliance has had two made about him.

The rags-to-riches story of Dream Alliance, a horse bred on a Blackwood allotment who went on to win the prestigious Welsh Grand National, was first captured in the documentary film Dark Horse. The film was premiered at the Maxime Cinema in Blackwood and went on to win the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015.

Then this year Dream Alliance's story hit the big screens once again in Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis and Peter Davison.

Dream Alliance grew up with his mother on an allotment owned by Jan and Brian Vokes, in the tiny former mining village of Cefn Fforest. He quickly became a local and national phenomenon; but having scooped numerous wins, he suffered a near fatal injury when he severed his tendon at Aintree.

The prognosis did not look good and experts were certain he would never race again, but against all odds he survived and that was all that mattered to Mr and Mrs Vokes - all of his winnings went into the pioneering stem cell surgery and miraculously, he came back from the brink to win the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in 2009.

Spytty the Dog

Spytty the Dog arrives pitch side

Okay, we know Spytty is not a real animal, but for fans of Newport County AFC he is as real as can be.

This larger-than-life character can be seen supporting his team whenever they play homes games and has been a stalwart for many years.

Named after an area of Newport and play on the TV character Spit the Dog from the popular children's television programme Tiswas, Spytty gets the crowd cheering and singing with his antics during the game - and at half time he can be seen giving sweets to the younger members of the crowd. He also looks after the lucky few who get to be matchday mascots.