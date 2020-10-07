A Rogerstone man who rescued a group of more than 20 elderly and disabled men from a burning church in 1960 is today celebrating his 100th birthday.

Geoffrey Willmott, who was born in Oxford on October 7, 1920, was at Tabernacle Church, Newport, was at a men's fellowship meeting in an upstairs room when the fire broke out.

His grandaughter Anna Hathway told the Argus that Mr Willmott helped lead the men across a glazed lean-to roof and down a ladder to safety.

"My Gran was at home and didn't realise what he had gone through," she said.

Mr Willmott, who lives in Rogerstone with his grandson, will be celebrating his milestone birthday at home due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but the community are going to make sure it is a day to remember.

His great grand-daughter's Year 1 class at St David's School, Cwmbran, have made a special card with 100 stars on it, a trumpeter will be playing outside his home, and Pie Corner Fish Bar will be sending him free fish and chips.

Mr Willmott moved to South Wales in 1939 during the Second World War to help with the reconstruction of an obsolete steel works into aluminium rolling mills for aircraft production.

He was released from his duties in 1943 to serve with the RAF. He then left the RAF to help with the reconstruction of Britain after the damage from the Blitz.

He returned to Oxford to his the firm he had worked for when he left school, Hinkins and Fewin Ltd, who eventually sent him to work in a new office in Newport - and he stayed.

Mr Willmott eventually joined McDonald Surveyors in Cardiff as a quantity surveyor and retired in 1985 aged 65 but worked part time for McDonald surveyors for another six years.

Mr Willmott married Gwendolen Rowland, also from Oxford, in 1947 and they celebrated their golden wedding in 1997. They had two daughters, Avril and Sonia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs Willmott passed away in 2006.

Mr Willmott, who 'always has a smile on his face' according to Anna, was a regular church attendee and still has strong connections with his church.