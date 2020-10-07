Today it is all about rainbows. Everyone loves to see a rainbow up in the sky and luckily our South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some fantastic images of them across Gwent. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy over on the camera club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Wonder if there's a pot of gold at the end of these rainbows?
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment