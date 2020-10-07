ALDI have revealed plans to save more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year by scrapping single-use bags for loose fruit and veg across all stores.

Bosses at the company claim they are one of the first supermarkets to commit to banning single-use produce bags completely.

The bags will be removed from all its nearly 900 stores by the end of the year.

What alternative will be offered?

Instead, shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own containers or buy reusable drawstring produce bags, which are made from recycled bottles and cost 25p each.

The move follows a successful trial in 100 stores across the Midlands earlier this year.

What have Aldi said about the move?

Chris McKenry, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “Aldi is committed to reducing plastic waste, and evolving our approach to the sale and distribution of our bags is a critical part of that.

“We’ve already made good headway with removing and replacing avoidable plastics across our product range, but now it is time to step things up when it comes to bags and providing our customers with sustainable alternatives.”

What are Aldi doing about plastic pollution?

In July, Aldi announced its ambitious new commitment to halve the volume of plastic packaging used by 2025.

The commitment will see the supermarket remove 74,000 tonnes of plastic packaging during the next five years.

The supermarket, which has been carbon neutral since January 2019, is also on track to have all own-label products as recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022, and branded products sold at Aldi by 2025.