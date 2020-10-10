VIRGIN Media have added a new app to its TV platform - which aims to help parents keep preschoolers entertained at home.

We've put together all you need to know about the new app - and how to access it.

What is the new family-friendly app that Virgin have added?

Hopster, designed for kids aged two to six, provides a safe, ad-free environment for youngsters to learn through stories.

The app includes ​family-favourite classics such as ​Pingu and Sesame Street shows, educational shows like Monster Math Squad ​and ​Earth to Luna​, plus diverse shows from around the world including African cultural show, ​Bino and Fino​.

This month Hopster will be launching its brand new original series, Two Minute Tales From Shakespeare, which introduces pre-schoolers to Shakespeare’s famous plays, its iconic characters, famous quotes and immersive core themes in a creative way.

All of the content has been selected by experts and leading academics in childhood education and cognitive development to align with the Early Years National Curriculum.

What have Virgin Media said about the new addition?

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: "As we approach the colder months, parents with preschool-aged kids now have a new way of keeping the little ones occupied at home.

"We have included Hopster, the edutainment SVOD app, in our pay TV offer.

"Hopster is 100 per cent ad-free and offers a range of teacher-approved programmes, meaning it’s perfect for busy parents who are looking for virtual entertainment ideas."

Which Virgin TV customers will be able to get the app?

Virgin TV customers who have the Ultimate Oomph bundle or Kids TV Pick can now discover Hopster on their TV screens at no extra cost.

Virgin TV customers can add the Kids TV Pick bundle to their subscription any time for £5 per month.

Those who do will also benefit from a range of popular channels including Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito, and Nickelodeon, along with thousands of on-demand episodes of Ben 10, Tom and Jerry, Scooby Doo, Spongebob Squarepants and many more.

The Hopster app is the latest addition to Virgin Media’s growing roster of popular kids’ content and follows the recent launch of YouTube Kids to its TV platform which provides a safe place for kids to explore their interests through online video.

How can parent access Hopster with Virgin TV

Here’s how parents can access Hopster with Virgin TV: