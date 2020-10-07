NANDO'S have revealed that staff will surprise thousands of lucky diners across the UK throughout October by picking up part of the bill.
We've put together what you need to know about the scheme - and how it will work.
What are Nando's doing throughout October?
Tables will be selected at random in restaurants every Wednesday in a bid to banish the 'hump day' blues.
The chain say there are over 12,500 chances to win, and each Nando’s restaurant will select one lucky table at random and reward customers that dine at that table with a discount code ranging from £10 - £20, each day - which will be automatically applied to their order.
Nando's said: "With Hump Day the toughest day of the week for most, fans can escape to Nando’s for a peri-peri pick-me-up, and chance to win money off their order - with discounts applied at the payment screen, for that added suspense (and surprise)."
When will the scheme run until?
Nando’s are continuing to re-open all its restaurants nationwide, and its lucky table promotion will be available to allwinners from October 7 to 28, 2020.
The full Ts&Cs can be found at: https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/its-on-us.
