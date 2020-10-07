DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on the M4 following a crash.
There are tailbacks on the eastbound carriage on the approach to the Prince of Wales Bridge.
An earlier crash is causing delays between Junction 23 and Junction 22 of the M4.
Delays are expected.
Normal conditions are expected to resume shortly after 8.30am.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "The M4 eastbound between junctions J23 and J22.
Delays #M4 J23 to J22 Eastbound following an earlier RTC. pic.twitter.com/sN47Kq98tb— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) October 7, 2020
"Road traffic collision. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 08.30am and 08.45am on October 7."
They class the disruption as "slight".