HERE are the pictures of the trail of destruction left by a van driver who crashed into houses and cars while high on cocaine and alcohol.
Adam Causton was nearly three-and-a-half times the drug-driving limit when he lost control of his Vauxhall Vivaro and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.
This Suzuki Jimny was destroyed (Picture: Ruth Saunders)
An Audi A6 was a write-off (Picture: Ruth Saunders)
Adam Causton was jailed for 18 months (Picture: Gwent Police)
Damage caused to a house on Castle Street (Picture: Ruth Saunders)
The defendant’s Vauxhall Vivaro van (Picture: Ruth Saunders)
Damage to the £22,000 Audi A6 which was a write-off (Picture: Ruth Saunders)
Causton, 29, of Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, near Blackwood, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He also admitted drink-driving, drug-driving and failing to stop.
The offences were committed along Abertillery’s Castle Street on November 16, 2019.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed the defendant for 18 months and banned him from driving for four years and nine months.
