A MAN in his 60s was shoved to the floor as he was robbed in Newport.

The 64-year-old man was flagged down by two people in a white van who said they had a flat tyre.

When he got out of his van to go and help he was pushed to the floor and his vehicle was stolen.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident, which happened in Morgan Way, Newport.

It occurred around 12.25 pm on Friday, October 2.

Thankfully, the victim didn't sustain any injuries during the robbery.

His transit van was found a short time later in Newport.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Newport.

"We received a report of a robbery which took place in Morgan Way at around 12.25pm on Friday, October 2.

"A man reported that he was stopped by two people in a white van who said his van had a flat tyre.

"The 64-year-old man left his van to check the tyre and was pushed to the floor. His transit van was taken but was located a short time later in Newport.

"The victim did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

"One of the suspects is described as being a white boy, believed to be aged 15 to 16, with short black hair. He was wearing a black Covid face mask and a grey T-shirt.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000359888.

"You can also send us a direct message with any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."