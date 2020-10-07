EMERGENCY services were called to an 'incident' in Cwmbran yesterday.
Avondale Road was closed between the Morrisons roundabout and Bevan's Lane.
It remained closed for more than three hours, and traffic returned to normal shortly after 8pm.
Police were called to Avondale Road around 5pm to reports of a crash.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "This was a road traffic collision involving two cars.
"We received a call to report the collision just after 5pm.
"No one suffered life threatening injuries."