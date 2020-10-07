PLANS to extend the age range at a Welsh medium school in Torfaen are expected to cost about £2 million more than the original budget.

The total cost of the expansion of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Trevethin, Pontypool is now estimated at just over £8.7 million - which is £1,996,470 more than the previously projected amount.

A council report says that “abnormal ground conditions” account for just over £1 million of the extra costs.

The impact of coronavirus on market forces has also added an extra £917,220 on to the original estimate, according to the report.

“Following full market testing and a robust value engineering exercise the scheme is expected to cost £1,996,470 more than the original budget due to abnormal ground conditions and Covid-19 related increases,” it says.

The Welsh Government funded scheme will see the age range at the school extended from 11-18 to three-18, with the addition of nursery and primary provision.

It was hoped the new building would be ready to open by September, 2021, but a report says that due to cornavirus-related delays it is now ‘likely’ that it will not be ready for occupation until early to mid- 2022.

Extra funding of around £1.25 million has been approved by Welsh Government following a request to cover the additional costs.

A further sum of up to £850,210 will be repaid to the council subject to evidence of value for money being produced.

Welsh Government officers are “most concerned” about provisional estimated costs of £410,000 relating to work which will be carried out in the first few months of the construction phase of the project, a council report says.

“Whilst we expect Welsh Government to subsequently approve the expenditure for reimbursement, due to the nature of this process this sum of £850,210 is required to be underwritten by council,” the report adds.

Torfaen council’s cabinet will meet next Tuesday, October 13, to approve awarding the contract for the construction phase of the project to the previously appointed contractor for £7.2 million.

The award will be subject to the council accepting the Welsh Government’s funding terms for the project which will be set out in a separate report.