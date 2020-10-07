CONTACT tracers have urged caution after customers at a rugby club in the Caerphilly area tested positive for coronavirus.
Caerphilly County Borough Council said more than one person who visited Senghenydd RFC on Saturday, September 26 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Anyone else who attended the club on that day has been urged to watch out for any of the main symptoms of the virus – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and/or loss of smell or taste.
The council urged anyone with symptoms to stay at home and book a test.
Caerphilly borough residents can get tested for free at the Caerphilly Leisure Centre walk-up testing centre.
Testing at this site is by pre-booked appointment only. Book a test by calling 119 or visiting gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test
Anyone living with someone who has symptoms must also stay at home.
If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you must isolate for 14 days from the day you last had contact with that person, the council added.
Caerphilly borough has been in local lockdown since September 8 following a spike in coronavirus cases.