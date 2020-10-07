THE Three mobile network has gone down for thousands of users across the country - leaving many unable to make a phone call or access the internet.

We've put together everything we know about the situation so far.

What happened?

According to Downdetector, issues with the Three network were first reported at about 8.47am this morning (Wednesday, October 7, 2020).

The website, which detects technology faults across a number of sectors from TV to broadband and mobile networks, was later met dozens more reports of problems from those on the Three mobile network at about 9.15am.

What have Three said about the outage?

A spokesperson from Three UK said they were aware there was an issue with the network and were 'working hard to fix it' as soon as possible.

'We know how vital communications are at the moment and are sorry for any inconvenience caused', they added.

No further information was released as to when the mobile network will be back online.

What have users on the Three network said about the issues?

Many have taken to social media to share their frustration.

One posted on Twitter: "Had no phone service/internet since 11.30pm last night. There has been no information at all from @ThreeUK, @ThreeUKSupport on Twitter."

Another added: "My signal has been down all morning - what is going on? I must have signal issues every week except this time there’s absolutely no bars of signal at all please help."

Where can Three mobile users go for updates?

At the time of writing, Three are yet to post anything on their Facebook and Twitter pages to acknowledge the issue, but those with the mobile network have been urged to go to this help page for further updates: http://www.three.co.uk/support/network_and_coverage/network_support.