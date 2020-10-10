THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from fraud to drug dealing and robbery to theft.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Craig Williams

A crooked housing association boss conned his employer out of £75,000 by buying computer equipment before selling it from his personal eBay account.

United Welsh IT manager Craig Williams even used his organisation’s credit card to buy back some of the stock he had stolen while advertising it for sale online.

The 45-year-old was sent to prison for two years.

Jarod Hammond

Cocaine dealer Jarod Hammond was caught selling drugs by plain-clothes police in a lane outside a pub.

The 23-year-old tried to escape from officers after he was handcuffed near Caerphilly’s Cwtch venue.

But his getaway attempt ended in disaster when he fell and broke his ankle.

Hammond was jailed for two years.

Daniel Green

A man with a history of violence has been jailed after he attacked two emergency workers at a Gwent hospital.

Police condemned Daniel Green for the assaults at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital and said it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt.

The 27-year-old, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, attacked a consultant and porter on January 27 this year.

He was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Aaron Elvis Rees

Aaron Elvis Rees went on a shoplifting spree to feed his heroin and crack cocaine addiction and was stealing up to £2,000 worth of make-up a day.

The 39-year-old targeted the Boots pharmacies in Pontypool and Cwmbran during a crime rampage that lasted a month.

He was jailed for 32 weeks at Cardiff Crown Court.

Darren Munkley

A drug-driving thug attacked a policewoman and was later found armed with a knife at a railway station.

Darren Munkley, 38, assaulted an officer arresting him for having cannabis in his system while driving in Pengam, near Blackwood.

He was then arrested for having a knife at Bargoed train station and was responsible for criminal damage to doors at Ystrad Mynach Hospital.

The defendant, from Bargoed, pleaded guilty to all the charges and was jailed for 12 months.

Nathan Edwards

A man who carried out two terrifying robberies before he assaulted a police officer arresting him is behind bars.

Nathan Edwards, 31, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, was jailed for nearly seven years at Swansea Crown Court.

He robbed one man of his Sony mobile phone and another of a mountain bike.

The offences happened in Caerphilly on May 31.