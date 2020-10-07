A WEATHER warning is in place for parts of Gwent this evening.
Much of Wales is being warned to expect heavy rain from tonight.
As much as 60mm is expected in parts of Wales, may also lead to flooding, the Met Office has warned.
The yellow weather warning will remain in place for Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Monmouthshire from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.
A spokesman for The Met Office said: "Rain, often heavy, developing over Wales early Wednesday evening and moving east across central and some northern parts of England overnight.
"As much as 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall over some hills and mountains in Wales, with 20-30 mm quite widely elsewhere in Wales and also over some other parts of the warning area.
"Following recent very wet weather some travel disruption and flooding is likely."
They warn to expect:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Traffic Wales also warned that drivers should be prepared for poor driving conditions.
They advise slowing down, keeping plenty of space from the vehicle in front and using dipped headlights so others can see you.