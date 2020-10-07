ORGANISERS of house parties in Wales could be hit with higher fines for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Wales' first minister said the Welsh Government would consider the move, if it was appropriate, for party organisers and others who commit "flagrant" breaches of the public health rules.

"We continue to discuss with the police whether they would find it useful to have extended penalties in a number of specific areas, including for people who organise house parties and people who flagrantly refuse to observe self-isolation," Mark Drakeford told the Senedd on Tuesday.

"If the case is there, we will do it."

The first minister was responding to concerns raised by South Wales West MS Caroline Jones, who said people in locked-down areas "have had their liberty curtailed because a few people wanted to have house parties".

She suggested the penalties for serious breaches should be raised because the current fines "aren't much of a deterrent".

Mr Drakeford said there was no "wholesale non-observation" of the rules in Wales, but the Welsh Government was considering adapting its guidance on fines "to address specific issues such as the holding of house parties".

The first minister said the vast majority of people in Wales were "scrupulous" about following the rules, with "deliberate and flagrant" breaches being carried out by "a small minority" of people.

According to the chief constable of Gwent Police, 95 per cent of people were complying with the rules, the first minister said, adding: "Where there is a need to increase penalties, we have done so."

In May, the maximum fine for lockdown breaches was raised from £120 to £1,920, he said. In August, the Welsh Government announced £10,000 fines for the organisers of raves and other "illegal music events".

The first minister urged compliance with the rules over a need for increased enforcement.

"This only works, in the end, if we have a trust-based system, if people are willing to play their part and [are] convinced of the need to do so," he said.

"Enforcement has to be a last resort, not a first resort. But where that last resort is needed, we won't hesitate to use it in Wales."