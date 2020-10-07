THERE will be disruption to traffic on the A465 next week as night closures of the road will be followed by a full weekend closure.
The stretch of road between Brynmawr and Gilwern will be closed to carry out essential work.
Work was due to take place last weekend, but it was cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.
To replace the lost time, additional overnight closures will take place on October 14 and 15.
The road will be closed between 8.30pm and 6am both nights.
It will then be shut for the full weekend, starting at 8.30pm on Friday, October 16, through to 6am on Monday, October 19.
Diversions will be in place and fully signposted.
This is the planned diversion route.
As a result of the closure local roads are likely to become congested if the diversion routes are not followed.