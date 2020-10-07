PUB giant Greene King has confirmed plans to cut about 800 jobs and close dozens of pubs after trade slumped following further lockdown restrictions.
In a statement on Wednesday, October 7, the company, which is one of Britain's biggest pub chains, said it will keep 79 of its sites shut for the time being, with about one third of these closures expected to be permanent.
MORE NEWS:
- Deep vein thrombosis and air travel: A Newport woman's legacy
- Look who’s just been in court from Newport
- Staff sleeping pods plan for new Grange Hospital
What have Greene King said?
A spokeswoman for Greene King said: “The continued tightening of the trading restrictions for pubs, which may last another six months, along with the changes to government support was always going to make it a challenge to reopen some of our pubs.
“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision not to reopen 79 sites, including the 11 Loch Fyne restaurants we announced last week.
“Around one-third will be closed permanently and we hope to be able to reopen the others in the future.
“We are working hard with our teams to try and find them a role in another of our pubs wherever possible.
“We urgently need the Government to step in and provide tailored support to help the sector get through to the spring and prevent further pub closures and job losses.”
Which pubs will close?
The locations of the pubs that Greene King plans to shut have not yet been revealed.
Greene King venues in Gwent:
- Court House, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly
- Man of Gwent, Chepstow Road, Newport
- New Inn motel, Chepstow Road, Langstone
- Parc-Y-Prior, Almond Drive, Newport
- Tredegar Arms, Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg
Comments are closed on this article.