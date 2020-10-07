A TEMPORARY mobile coronavirus testing centre will open in Blaenavon tomorrow in response to a rising number of cases in the town.

The new unit will operate every morning from 9am-12.30pm, until Thursday October 15.

It will provide a ‘walk up’ testing service to Torfaen residents, by appointment only.

Anyone in the town with coronavirus symptoms - a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and/or smell - may call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am-6pm to book a test.

This also applies to people who have been feeling unwell for no apparent reason.

The mobile testing unit will be based in the Blaenavon Iron Works Car Park (NP4 9RN).

The mobile walk-up testing unit currently in Pontypool will remain at Old Mill Car Park, Trosnant Street (NP4 8AT), but will now operate only in the afternoons, from 2pm-5.30pm.

The following applies for both sites:

• Appointment only. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm;

• The test is done in five minutes;

• Only for residents of Torfaen. Bring ID and proof of address;

• Please wear a face covering on the way to and from your test;

• Please do not use public transport;

• Do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test;

• Please remember, if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

For people who live outside the Torfaen area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am-6pm to book.

You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.

“This new mobile testing unit in Blaenavon provides further accessibility to a test for more Torfaen residents and allows us to test more people with symptoms of coronavirus," said Mererid Bowley, interim director of public health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

“This will help us learn more about the rate of infection and help us protect the residents of Torfaen, I’d encourage people who live in Torfaen, if you have symptoms of a cough, loss of taste or smell or fever or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, to book a test immediately.

"I urge anybody with symptoms and your whole household to stay at home until you have the results of your test to protect you, your family and your community. By working together we can keep Torfaen, and Gwent, safe”