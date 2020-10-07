THREE more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Wales, along with 752 new cases - the biggest daily increase since April.

Seventy-five of those new cases are in Gwent, with 25 newly confirmed in Caerphilly, 15 each in Newport and Blaenau Gwent, 13 in Torfaen, and seven in Monmouthshire.

There have been no new deaths confirmed today in Gwent - there were six in the area yesterday. The latest fatalities due to coronavirus have been recorded in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area (two), which includes Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend, and in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales.

The number of deaths across Wales since the pandemic began - again according to Public Health Wales - is now 1,643, though the true figure is much higher.

In Gwent, there have now been 4,598 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 284 deaths, again according to Public Health Wales.

Today has also seen big increases in confirmed cases in Cardiff (109), Rhondda Cynon Taf (92) and Swansea (76).

The rolling weekly case rate - to October 4 - rose slightly in all four locally locked down areas in Gwent. in Blaenau Gwent it is 108.8 per 100,000 population, still by far the highest in Gwent.

In Torfaen it is 62.8 per 100,000, in Newport 53, and in Caerphilly 51.9.

Case numbers have been creeping in Monmouthshire too, in recent days, and the rolling weekly case rate there, again to October 4, is now 31.7.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate has risen again, to 92.6 per 100,000.

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf continue to have the highest rolling weekly case rates, of 200.6 per 100,000, and 178.2 respectively.

The newly confirmed cases today in Wales are located as follows:

Cardiff - 109

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 92

Swansea - 76

Flintshire - 54

Wrexham - 41

Bridgend - 34

Neath Port Talbot - 29

Caerphilly - 25

Carmarthenshire - 25

Vale of Glamorgan - 24

Merthyr Tydfil - 23

Denbighshire - 17

Blaenau Gwent - 15

Newport - 15

Ceredigion - 14

Torfaen - 13

Conwy - 10

Gwynedd - eight

Pembrokeshire - eight

Powys - eight

Monmouthshire - seven

Anglesey - four

Unknown location - 10

Resident outside Wales - 91

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.