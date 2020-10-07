A CHEPSTOW restaurant has closed for 14 days due to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus.
The Pepper Mill, on Chepstow High Street, has immediately closed its doors for two weeks, with the family-run venue now undergoing a deep clean and sanitization.
In a post announcing the temporary closure The Pepper Mill wrote: “We give our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused, but our staff and customers health and safety are of the utmost importance.
“All of our staff working have been asked to self-isolate and will take a test before returning to work after the 14 days. At present, no other staff are displaying any symptoms.”
Customers who dined at The Pepper Mill and left details, or who had a delivery between Friday, October 2, and Sunday, October 4, will be contacted by NHS Track and Trace.
In the meantime, guests of the venue between those dates are advised to self-isolate.
The Pepper Mill have asked that anybody with concerns or questions should message them directly on Facebook, as nobody will be at the restaurant to answer phone calls until they re-open in 14 days.
Find them on Facebook @peppermillchepstow