JET2 and Jet2holidays have added extra flights from airports across the UK to the Portuguese Atlantic island of Madeira as thousands look for a last-minute summer getaway.
The airline have added nine brand-new services to the destination in response to growing demand from holidaymakers.
For those looking to enjoy the last of the summer sun, the new Islands in the Sun Barometer released by the Post Office Travel Money, has revealed that Madeira is the cheapest option for meals, drinks and other tourist items, with an average daily cost of £65.53.
Purchasing every-day items such as a cup of coffee, sun cream and an evening meal is much cheaper in Madeira than in eight other European and Caribbean holiday islands, helping to keep the overall cost of your next getaway at a low.
Where are extra flights leaving from?
The leisure airline and package holiday specialist has added extra services to Madeira from the following UK airports to meet with demand from holidaymakers looking to soak up some much-needed sunshine this October and November:
- Birmingham
- Glasgow
- Manchester
- Newcastle
Jet2 already fly to Madeira on sale from eight UK bases, which include: Birmingham, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted.
