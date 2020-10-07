ICELAND have announced a new discount scheme to support students affected by lockdown measures in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The frozen food retailer has teamed up with Student Beans to offer students an exclusive online discount as well as offering priority delivery slots for anyone who signs up with a university email address.

How does the discount work?

As lockdown measures are imposed across university campuses, Iceland is offering students an exclusive £5 off £40 when they shop online.

To claim their discount they need to head to Student Beans to claim a code and redeem it at Iceland.co.uk.

With home deliveries in high demand Iceland will be prioritising students accessing delivery slots.

Any student registering an account using their university email address will be offered access to a priority slot via email to shop each week, so that’s one less thing for parents to worry about.

What have Iceland said?

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland Foods, said: "We have worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to support our customers and local communities to the best of our ability.

"We were the first supermarket to introduce dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and vulnerable, and now we are proud to offer our help to the UK’s students.

"With self-isolation in place across university campuses, we want to make it as easy as possible for students to complete their weekly shop and ensure their freezers and cupboards are stocked.

"Our exclusive discount and priority delivery slots will go some way to help our student customers in their time of need.”

Following the initial lockdown, Iceland introduced priority hours for the elderly and vulnerable to enable them to shop safely.

They have recently invested heavily in their delivery service, created new jobs and time slots to ensure everyone has increased access to the home delivery service.

For more information visit: www.Iceland.co.uk/student.