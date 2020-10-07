THE jury in the trial of a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law in a hit-and-run attack has begun to consider its verdicts.

David Rista, 25, from Newport, is on trial accused of the attempted murder of Strugurel Lacatus on the city’s Wharf Road in October 2019.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant is married to the complainant’s sister Adina Lacatus.

They were told by Christopher Rees, prosecuting, there was a “feud” between Rista and his wife’s three brothers Strugurel, Mugurel and Laurentiu.

MORE NEWS

He said the defendant was the alleged victim of an assault by Strugurel in July 2019 after they drove back to Newport from Bristol Airport.

Mr Rees told the trial: “The defendant made threats about taking revenge on Strugurel Lacatus.

“Matters escalated and it was a festering sore and he was unable to get over it.”

The prosecutor told the jury: “At around 1.35pm on October 8, 2019, Strugurel Lacatus was walking along Wharf Road in Newport.

“A black Vauxhall Corsa car owned by, and the prosecution say, driven by David Rista was deliberately driven at Mr Lacatus, running him over and leaving him for dead.”

Mr Rees said: “It was a murderous attack and Strugurel Lacatus suffered life-changing injuries.

“He suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, subdural haemorrhage, a broken back, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

“Mr Lacatus has been left with a permanent disability.”

In his defence, Rista said it was his first cousin who was driving the car and it was he who struck the alleged victim.

The defendant claims his relative Stoica Mugurel lost control of the Corsa after trying to "scare" Mr Lacatus.

Romanian national Rista, of Rugby Road, denies attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.