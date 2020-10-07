CROESYCEILIOG Playgroup will be closed for fourteen days after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
It will reopen on Monday, October 19.
The Playgroup confirmed the closure on its Facebook page.
A statement read: "Following government guidelines, and with the positive test result of a member of staff , playgroup will be shut until the 19th of October as all staff have to isolate for 14 days. "All parents of children that need to isolate have been contacted and given the guidelines.
"Playgroup is devastated but we have to follow guidelines to keep us and you safe, so sorry and see you soon."