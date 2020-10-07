DONALD Trump's latest advice to not "be afraid of Covid" should be ignored, Wales' chief medical officer has recommended.

The US president, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, appeared in a video message on Monday to downplay the seriousness of Covid-19 – an illness which has killed more than 200,000 Americans since March.

Asked today if Mr Trump's claims could make it harder to encourage people in Wales to follow the public safety guidance, Dr Frank Atherton said: "I think people are perhaps a little more thoughtful than that."

The chief medical officer added: "Most of us now in Wales, who have lived through this in the last nine months, have seen friends and family having some serious problems with coronavirus, and many people in Wales have lost loved ones to it.

"I think the people of Wales understand this is a serious public health threat that we face. It's not to be fearful of it – it's to think about how we manage ourselves and how we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

"That's the message I'm trying to re-emphasise today – there are simple ways we can do that."

Dr Atherton had earlier urged people to stick to the basic public health guidance – social distancing, hand-washing, working from home if possible, and wearing a mask where required.

President Trump's latest comments follow a series of well-publicised attempts to downplay aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a string of spurious health claims about the virus – and its treatment – that have left his own medical experts scrambling to correct.

"I would hope that most people in Wales don't take President Trump as their guide to deal with coronavirus," Dr Atherton said.