PEOPLE in Wales are being urged to think carefully and seek advice on where best to get the right treatment, to help reduce pressure on the NHS this winter.

With coronavirus on the upturn again, and set to be another factor the NHS in Wales must handle during the busy winter months, making sure people use the most appropriate part of the service for their needs will be more important than ever.

That will mean making choices like not attending hospitals unless it is absolutely necessary, and seeking help from community pharmacies rather than GP surgeries, fro a range of ailments.

Health boards report that 20-30 per cent of patients who turn up at emergency departments could be better treated elsewhere, or in a different way.

As part of the Protect the NHS campaign, people are being asked to use the online symptom checker on the NHS 111 Wales website, or to call 111 for advice on where to go to get the right treatment.

Community pharmacies can also help in a range of ways, including helping with minor ailments and injuries - and to support pharmacies to arrange medicines in time, people are being asked to order their repeat prescriptions seven days before they are due.

“Now more than ever we need people to think carefully about where to seek advice to avoid extra pressure on the NHS this winter,” said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"It has never been so important for people to think about the type of advice or care they need if they or a family member become unexpectedly unwell or injured.

"We need people to use the right services to ensure we do not put extra pressure on GPs, emergency departments, and emergency ambulance services, as they continue to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“As winter approaches we know more people are likely to suffer from more common ailments, like colds, and I would encourage people to seek advice in the right place, which will ensure they get the advice, support or treatment needed.

“This year we as a nation have worked together to stop the spread of coronavirus and to support our dedicated NHS and care staff. I’m once again calling on everyone to play their part in protecting the NHS.”

People should still attend hospitals when asked to do so to continue or review their treatment.

Hospitals have taken a range of appropriate measures to keep people safe, including treating people with coronavirus or suspected coronavirus in separate areas to those who do not have the virus to prevent the risk of it spreading.

Those displaying coronavirus symptoms should not go to their pharmacy, GP or local emergency department, but instead book a test through 119 and call 111 if symptoms persist or they can no longer cope at home.

Wales' chief pharmaceutical officer Andrew Evans, said: “Pharmacists and community pharmacies have worked incredibly hard and played a key role in the coronavirus pandemic, making sure that people get the right medicines and support.

"This winter pharmacy services will once again be there to provide flu vaccines, advice and treatment for common ailments.

"I would ask people to do all they can to not only choose the right service but to also use pharmacy services in the right way. Where possible to assist them by ensuring repeat prescriptions are ordered seven days in advance.

"We all have a role to play this winter in protecting our health services.”