TWO Abertillery venues have closed and a Blaina takeaway has been handed an improvement notice for failing to comply with coronavirus regulations.

In Abertillery, the Garw night club in Carmel Street has closed voluntarily, while The Bear, in Commercial Street, has been issued with a 14-day closure notice. And takeaway outlet Asha Tandoori Balti in High Street, Blaina, has been handed an improvement notice.

In a post on Facebook, The Garw said it would be closing temporarily until the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The night club had previously been handed an improvement notice for failing to take reasonable measures to change the layout of the premises to ensure social distancing and failing to implement and use installed barriers or screens to protect staff and customers.

However, it was the council that implemented The Bear’s closure notice, which can be terminated “if reasonable measures are implemented to remedy concerns outlined in the notice”.

The council said they are continuing to work with Gwent Police to achieve this.

The Bear, in Commercial Street, was handed the improvement notice for the same reasons as The Gawr, but a failure to improve measures has led to the closure.

Takeaway restaurant Asha Tandoori Balti is currently subject to an improvement notice.

The notice was issued because of a lack of enforcement of personal protective equipment, failing to install screens and a lack of social distancing.

The takeaway outlet will be inspected in due course to see if the improvement notice can be withdrawn or whether further action is needed. If no improvement is made then it could be handed a closure notice.

A spokesman for the council said: “The Council makes every effort to work with businesses to help them comply with the rules. However, where offences are identified that put the public at unacceptable risk, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action.

“We hope our actions make other businesses think twice about ignoring the rules.”